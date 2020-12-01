San Jose mayor apologizes for breaking Thanksgiving COVID rules

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The mayor of San Jose got some heat for breaking COVID-19 safety rules on Thanksgiving.

California ordered that social gatherings be limited to a maximum of three households earlier this month, and Mayor Sam Liccardo admitted to celebrating Thanksgiving at his parents’ house with family members from a total of five households.

He apparently undermined his own advice, tweeting on Nov. 25 to cancel the big gatherings.

Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe https://t.co/oHFXb6DZ82 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Liccardo said he apologizes for bypassing the safety order.

“I apologize for my decision to gather contrary to state rules, by attending this Thanksgiving meal with my family. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them. I commit to do better.”

He added that they were dining outdoors at three distanced tables.

I apologize for my decision to gather for Thanksgiving with my family, contrary to the rules. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance w/ public health orders, & not to ignore them. I commit to do better. My statement: pic.twitter.com/LFhX2LCUf3 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 1, 2020

Santa Clara County has recently tightened restrictions, saying its cases and hospitalizations continue “to rise significantly, reaching record levels.”

The restrictions included banning professional, collegiate and youth sports, as well as reducing indoor capacity as follows:

10% capacity in retail stores

25% capacity inside grocery stores and pharmacies

“During this critical time of surging COVID-19 transmission in our community, I urge every resident to exercise caution and to the greatest extent possible, minimize contact with anyone outside of your immediate household,” Dr. Sara Cody said, the county’s health officer.