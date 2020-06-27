San Jose mayor calls for firing of police officers accused of making racist Facebook comments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The mayor of San Jose is calling for the firing of San Jose police officers accused of making racist comments on Facebook.

He calls it an online ring of hate.

It’s not only the mayor who wants all involved to be held accountable, but the police association and police chief speaking out against these actions these officers and former officers are accused of.

The racist comments were allegedly made in a closed Facebook group, that current and former San Jose’s police officers were allegedly apart of.

The San Jose Police Officer association President Paul Kelly listed these four steps being taken against the officers:

Immediately file charges to expel those involved from the Police Officers’ Association

Immediately suspend any board members involved

Withhold money and support from officers trying to defend themselves against charges from the department

Take emergency steps to update its bylaws to allow the immediate expulsion of board members in the future

Kelly denounced what he’s calling an online ring of hate.

“There is no place in our police department or our union for racists or bigots, or for those that enable them by not speaking up when they see those types of behaviors,” Kelly said.

San Jose Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement:

“While I have no control over what former employees post online. Any current employee involved with bigoted activity online will promptly be investigated and held accountable to the fullest extend in my power. We have no place for this.”

Again, this is still an active investigation. Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.

