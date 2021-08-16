San Jose mayor calls for resignation of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith walks in a Santa Clara County courtroom before the appearance of Antolin Garcia-Torres in San Jose, Calif., for his first court appearance Thursday, May 24, 2012. He is accused of the kidnapping and murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in Morgan Hill, Calif. LaMar was last seen on March 16, 2012. Smith says LaMar and Garcia-Torres did not know each other. Her abduction is believed to be a random act of violence. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The mayor of San Jose is calling for the resignation of the Santa Clara County Sheriff.

Mayor Sam Liccardo is speaking on the resignation call at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff Laurie Smith has been in office for 23 years. The mayor cites concerns such as a criminal bribery investigation in which a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s captain was indicted last year.

Also during her tenure, Liccardo in a press release points to cases of “repeated severe beatings of inmates resulting in death and serious injury.” Three Santa Clara County jail guards have been sentenced for the death of Michael Tyree, an inmate who died Aug. 26, 2015.

This story will be updated. Watch Liccardo’s press conference on KRONon.

