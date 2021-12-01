San Jose mayor calls out decision to release two homicide suspects without bail

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is speaking out after two men who are accused of killing someone in a road rage incident have been released on no bail.

“I appreciate the purpose of bail reform, but releasing a homicide suspect without bail is outrageous,” Liccardo said. “The pendulum has swung too far, and it’s our neighborhoods that endure the most crime that suffer as a result.”

The incident occurred on November 1, when Alfred Castillo and Efrain Anzures are accused of shooting a man on the 5200 block of Great Oaks Drive at around 3:40 p.m.

Castillo and Anzures were arrested the next day.