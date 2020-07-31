San Jose mayor lays out next stage in plan to reform police department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo unveiled Thursday the next stage of his plan to reform the San Jose Police Department.

In his official proposal to city council, Mayor Liccardo proposed speeding up the adoption and implementation of reforms that will provide more oversight of the San Jose Police Department.

Additionally, the reforms aim to strengthen the investigative authority of the Independent Police Auditor (IPA) and unveil a new proposal to provide more accountability to the public.

“We have promised concrete, substantial and expedient reforms to how the San Jose Police Department operates including the amount of transparency and accountability to the elected leadership of the city and the community as a whole,” Liccardo said. “The reforms that will be considered in Council on August 11 are one more step in living up to that promise.”

There are some key takeaways from Mayor Liccardo’s plan.

First, the plan includes starting the process to move investigations of police misconduct from SJPD’s Internal Affairs to the Independent Police Auditor.

It also includes tasking the City Attorney, IPA and City Manager to provide council with specific recommendations to reform the arbitration process.

Mayor Liccardo is also trying to be more inclusive to the San Jose community. His plan includes engaging the community, with the support of experts, consultants and research to publicly review use of force policy in the Duty Manual and explore potential reforms, along with reimagine public safety response, such as by supplanting SJPD response to many non-criminal matters with civilian response.

Lastly, Mayor Liccardo’s plan includes examining how and whether to mandate expedited public disclosure of body-worn camera footage of incidents of substantial public concern, such as major protests or controversial uses of force.

These set of reforms follow other reforms that are scheduled for council consideration in August.

You can find Mayor Liccardo’s full plan for police reform here. The full memo to Council can be found here.

Latest News Headlines: