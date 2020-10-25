San Jose Mayor Liccardo on safe school reopenings

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo joins Inside California Politics to discuss the letter he wrote, as chair of the Big City Mayors Coalition, to Governor Gavin Newson and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond about the need to safely reopen schools in the state.
