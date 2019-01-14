San Jose Mayor Liccardo returns to work after being hit by car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN JOSE (KRON) - San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo returned to work on Monday after being hit by a car while riding his bike on New Year's Day.

The Mayor's office said that Liccardo is doing well and has been able to attend multiple meetings.

Mayor Liccardo will be participating in the City Council meeting on Tuesday, along with other scheduled meetings throughout the week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES