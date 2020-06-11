San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo releases June Budget Message amid ‘time of great change’

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, center, discusses the meeting concerning the state’s homeless situation he and other mayors of some of California’s largest cities had with Gov. Gavin Newsom at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 9, 2020. Accompanying Liccardo are, from left, Libby Schaaf, of Oakland, Eric Garcetti, of Los Angeles, second from left, Liccardo, London Breed, of San Francisco, fourth from left, Michael Tubbs, of Stockton, fifth from from left, and Kevin Faulconer, of San Diego, right. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo releases his June Budget Message outlining his final recommendations and changes to the city’s Proposed Budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The mayor’s budget proposal recommendations are aimed at targeted investments in equity, supporting families in need and recovery efforts during unprecedented economic shortfall.

The city is living through unprecedented times as they are faced with numerous crisis’ with COVID-10, homelessness and the ongoing national protests after the murder of George Floyd.

As the city continues to manage services for residents amid the pandemic and economic shortfall — difficult spending decisions will be made throughout the years budget process.

“This June Message comes amid a time of great change as we face a new normal in the wake of COVID-19 and as our community comes together to fight racial injustice,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

“Our collective resilience and commitment to help each other will carry us through this very difficult period as we focus on critical steps to create a more equitable future.”

New investments being propesed for this years budget:

Equity and Racial Justice — After the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers, national protests against police use of force and systemic racism have swept the nation. This year’s budget will reflect investments in facing this ongoing social divide in an equitable way.

Improving Digital Inclusion — Allocate $3.5 million of our CARES Act funding for an innovative partnership to provide 11,000 students with hotspots this fall in support of distance learning needs during the health crisis

Creating the Office of Racial Equity — Allocate $200,000 paired with grant funding of $100,00 from Silicon Valley Community Foundation over two years to establish a new office within the City Manager’s Office

Reviewing Police Use of Force — Reallocate $150,000 from the SJPD’s overtime to the IPA to coordinate this review, engage the community, and report back to the City Council on findings and recommendations for meaningful improvements to our practices.

Investigating Less-than-Lethal Use of Force — Allocate spending from the SJPD budget to work with experts to explore emerging less-than-lethal options to reduce the need to rely on batons, projectiles or firearms

Expanding the IPA Authority and Scope — Explore options to expand the scope of the IPA to include comprehensive investigation of complaints

Supporting families in need:

Families in Distress : Allocate $7 million of CARES Act funds for struggling high-need families, prioritizing families (including undocumented residents) unable to get access to federal funds.

Allocate $7 million of CARES Act funds for struggling high-need families, prioritizing families (including undocumented residents) unable to get access to federal funds. Child Care: Allocate $1.5 million from our CARES Act funds for loans and grants to home-based and small childcare providers, with the condition that these businesses continue to actively provide service to families.

Supporting economic recovery:

San Jose Viva Al Fresco — combine existing funding from VTA Measure B and the County with CARES Act funding for a robust outdoor program that will assist small businesses and activate our public spaces.

Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable (SVRR) — allocate one-time funding to support the critical work of SVRR most directly affecting the City’s planning for the San Jose economy.

Other new investment areas in the June Budget message include youth programming, traffic safety, pedestrian safety, outdoor park activation, beautification and supporting the arts.

City council will hold a final public hearing on Jun. 15 regarding the City Manager’s proposed budget.

The mayor’s June Budget Message recommendations will be voted on by the council on Jun. 16.