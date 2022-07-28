SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Thursday. Liccardo also contacted the virus on May 23, just more than two months ago.

“I regret to report that I’ve just tested positive for COVID—again,” he said in a tweet. “Symptoms are minor, with intermittent grumpiness. My apologies to anyone I might have exposed in recent hours or days—please test and follow CDC guidelines.”

After testing positive in May, Liccardo said being vaccinated prevented him from having serious symptoms. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and utilize free COVID tests to reduce the spread of the virus.

There will be a runoff election to decide the next San Jose mayor on November 8 between Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan. Liccardo is ineligible to run for reelection.