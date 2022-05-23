SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has not experienced any serious symptoms.

“After feeling under the weather this evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up indoors, and utilize free COVID tests to help reduce the spread and the risk of serious symptoms,” Liccardo said.

Liccardo has had his hands full recently after city employees have been accused of misconduct. The issues range from a police officer allegedly masturbating in front of crime victims to former San Jose code enforcement inspector William Gerry getting 35 years in prison for soliciting bribes and extorting sex from massage parlor owners.

“Its clear that something failed with regard to each of these two cases and that we must do better,” Liccardo said.