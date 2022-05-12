SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he was concerned about the San Jose Police Department’s hiring policies and blamed faults in the screening and background check process for ongoing problems of officer misconduct.

“Nothing angers a good cop more than a bad cop,” said Mayor Liccardo at a press conference on Thursday. “I know the majority of officers are as furious as I am about these allegations.”

While the mayor declined to go into the specifics of the allegations he was addressing, he did speak to a broader problem of officer misconduct within the department. He said allegations regarding such misconduct were being taken seriously.

“I’m confident they’ll do whatever is necessary to ensure that officers that commit crimes like this will be taken off the force,” said the mayor.

KRON On is streaming live now

The mayor’s remarks come on the heels of a spate of high-profile incidents involving San Jose police officers. In one incident, it was revealed that one of the officers investigating the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby last month was drunk at the scene. In a separate incident the mayor addressed specifically, an officer allegedly offered an informant a meth pipe in exchange for information.

“I’d like to respond to yesterday’s news about the San Jose Police officer who was placed on leave many months ago for allegedly offering a meth pipe to an informant in exchange for information,” said Liccardo in a statement. “This officer’s conduct amounts to a severe violation of the ethical and professional standards of this department.”

“We want to ID these officers and make sure they’re taken off the force,” said the mayor during his news conference. “I want to allow the chief and the brass to bring back their best recommendations on how to address this.”

The mayor said he expected the chief and the department to present actionable steps to ensure “only the best and brightest” have a chance to be part of the San Jose Police Department.