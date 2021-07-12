San Jose Mayor to meet with President Biden to strategize gun reform

FILE – In this May 27, 2021, file photo, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo stops to view a makeshift memorial for the rail yard shooting victims in front of City Hall in San Jose, Calif. San Jose officials passed a new gun law, that requires gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay a fee to cover taxpayers’ cost associated with gun violence. The City Council unanimously approved the new law Tuesday, June 29, 2021, less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a rail yard in San Jose, according to police. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — President Biden and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo are joining forces to combat gun violence.

Liccardo is headed to Washington, D.C. on Monday to strategize with the president.

According to the mayor’s office, Liccardo will share the city’s proposed gun violence reduction ordinances, such as a first-of-its-kind mandate requiring gun owners to have insurance and pay an annual fee.

It’s one piece to a bigger “harm-reduction” approach to reducing gun violence, according to the city. The ordinance, if approved in the fall, also gives police a constitutional method to seize guns from San Jose residents who refuse to obtain insurance or pay the fee.

The city says the annual fee will only go towards public services “triggered by gun violence,” like emergency medical treatment and police. Non-compliance fines would be eligible to pay victims of gun violence and fun violence prevention or gun buy-backs.