San Jose Mayor to meet with President Biden to strategize gun reform

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — President Biden and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo are joining forces to combat gun violence.
Liccardo is headed to Washington, D.C. on Monday to strategize with the president.
According to the mayor’s office, Liccardo will share the city’s proposed gun violence reduction ordinances, such as a first-of-its-kind mandate requiring gun owners to have insurance and pay an annual fee.
It’s one piece to a bigger “harm-reduction” approach to reducing gun violence, according to the city. The ordinance, if approved in the fall, also gives police a constitutional method to seize guns from San Jose residents who refuse to obtain insurance or pay the fee.
The city says the annual fee will only go towards public services “triggered by gun violence,” like emergency medical treatment and police. Non-compliance fines would be eligible to pay victims of gun violence and fun violence prevention or gun buy-backs.