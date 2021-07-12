San Jose mayor visits White House to discuss gun crimes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is taking his efforts to combat gun crimes to the White House.

He met with President Joe Biden and leaders of other American cities on Monday to discuss ways to combat gun violence and crimes across the country.

“The president was more in listening mode,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Mayor Sam Liccardo was among about half a dozen people who met with the president.

The group, which included the mayor of Washington D.C. and Chicago’s police chief, spent two hours discussing ways to combat gun violence and crimes across the country.

“It’s going to take a lot of solutions, there’s no panacea here,” Liccardo said.

The mayor said President Biden was interested in a plan approved just a few weeks ago in San Jose that aims to crack down on something called the straw purchasing of guns.

“It’s a mechanism gangs use to get third-party proxies to buy guns from gun dealers. So the things we’re doing like videotaping those transactions, those are the kinds of things he was particularly interested in, we also talked about how we’re using federal dollars to try and reduce crime in our community,” Liccardo said.

Earlier this year $350 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan went to state and local governments to address the challenge of gun violence.

It’s money Mayor Liccardo says San Jose is already using.

“They’re committing resources. We’re using those dollars to hire young adults in gang-impacted neighborhoods,” Liccardo said.

The White House says these types of meetings with local governments will continue.

“We’ve got a challenge with three hundred million guns in this country and how we’re going to keep the communities safe and there’s no partnership that’s better than the White House,” Liccardo said.