SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The race for San Jose’s next mayor heats up Wednesday as candidates are set to answer questions regarding some of the community’s most pressing issues at the first mayoral forum.

The forum will be held at the SAP Center featuring San Jose mayoral candidates: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, and councilmember’s Dev Davis, Matt Mahan, and Raul Peralez. The event will be moderated by San Jose Downtown Association Executive Director Scott Kines and Sharks Sports and Entertainment (SSE) President Jonathan Becher.

“SAP Center has brought countless world-class entertainment events to the city of San Jose instilling a great deal of civic pride in its residents,” a website dedicated to the future of the SAP Center said. “Sharks Sports & Entertainment and the 1.5 million annual patrons to SAP Center are all eager to learn from the candidates how the city’s arena can be protected for the next 20 years and beyond.”

The forum plans to address key questions from the community as the area surrounding SAP Center is scheduled to undergo a major transformation in the coming years with the arrival of Google’s Downtown West campus, new private developments, and the expansion of rail service at Diridon Station.

SSE has long supported the downtown’s new projects but said it is crucial that the future decision-makers of San Jose understand the issues and the difficulties the changes will pose to SAP Center guests.

“With proper planning and coordination, these impacts can be mitigated,” organizers said.

Those planning to attend must reserve tickets online.

The forum is set to begin at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 pm.