SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Candidates running for mayor in San Jose, are facing off in a debate Wednesday evening at the SAP center.

The city will need to elect a new mayor in June after mayor Sam Liccardo concludes his second and final term.

However, city officials say as the city has grown in size with the tech, they’re not seeing enough voters at the polls.

San Jose City Clerk, Toni Taber, is calling the city’s mayoral election in June, the most important election. A vote that she says will affect people’s daily life. She says the voter turnout is expected to be low.

“People don’t really get excited to vote in the local elections,” Taber said.

Taber says in 2018, only 41% of San Jose residents turned out for the mayoral election.

“41% of the people, choose the mayor for the city of a million people, so we really encourage people to let their voice be heard,” Taber added.

She says the city has seen a much higher voter turnout in the past. In November 2020, the most recent presidential election, 73% of San Jose registered voters hit up the polls.

“I would like to see 70% at least, I would like 100%, honestly I would like everybody to vote,” she said.