San Jose mayor’s home vandalized during Friday night protests

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Demonstrators vandalized San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s home during protests Friday night following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Neighbors say about 100 to 200 people gathered outside the mayor’s home just before 11 pm.

Demonstrators tagged words like Black Lives Matter, Jacob Blake, and derogatory words.

Witnesses also say they saw demonstrators lighting small fires on the mayor’s street.

Last month, Oakland mayor Libby Schaff’s home was also vandalized following protesters’ request for her to defund the police amid the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Mayor Liccardo says he doesn’t believe these acts of vandalism represent the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the movement. The reality is a lot of folks are suffering.”

More protests are planned for Saturday night thought the Bay Area.

