SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s Twitter account was hacked Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office confirmed. His handle (@sliccardo) started retweeting a number of tweets by NFT sneaker account (@sneakerheadsoff) during the 6 p.m. hour.

Liccardo’s spokesperson confirmed to KRON4 the mayor was neither retweeting nor posting content from the NFT company associated with the hacker.

“We apologize, Mayor Liccardo’s Twitter account has been hacked and we are working to reclaim ownership of it, the communication’s office of Liccardo tweeted. “Please disregard all spam content and report all suspicious tweets for spam.”

At 6:01 p.m., Liccardo wrote a tweet congratulating the historic confirmation of his former law school classmate Kentanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States — seemingly in control of his Twitter.

Then, around 7 p.m., that account changed its bio to reflect the association with the NFT company with posts and retweets of NFT company called “Sneaker Heads.”

Those tweets and retweets were reached to 36,000 followers, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Senator Alex Padilla, of the original account belonging to Liccardo.

Within the hour, Liccardo’s office regained some control of the account as the mayor’s Linktree page reappeared in the bio and the hacker’s avatar was removed.

However, since 8 p.m., it seems to be a tug-of-war of control between the mayor’s office and the NFT sneaker company. The hacker regained some control of the page as the hacker’s avatar was reinserted to the page as of 8:20 p.m.

The mayor and his office are actively working to fix this situation, the mayor’s spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.