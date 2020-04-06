San Jose McDonald’s workers strike for safer working conditions during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Workers at the McDonald’s off North 1st Street in San Jose are demanding that the company give them a break in the form of safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers will walk off the job at 7 a.m., claiming they repeated demands for disinfectant, gloves, and masks are not being met by McDonald’s.

The walk-off follows one at a McDonald’s in the Los Angeles area last night where workers walked off the job after one of their co-workers tested positive for coronavirus.

