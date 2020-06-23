San Jose middle school welcomes kids back to the classroom for summer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, a San Jose middle school has welcomed kids back to the classroom for the summer.

Sunrise Middle School, as of this week, has resumed classes on a limited basis.

There are 60 kids in five different classes and school this summer runs for 20 days.

All kids returning to school here have to have their temperature taken. They go through a wellness check also inside the classroom.

They have to stay about six feet apart, keep their masks on and there is frequent hand-washing.

The school has taken also eliminated some activities in order to keep kids safe.

On Tuesday, the director of the school said that not all kids return, some teachers chose not to return and some parents pulled their kids out at the last minute, but she says overall, so far it seems like the kids who are here are having a good time and adjusting.

“I really am impressed. I mean the kids, you know came back yesterday and school was totally different than how they left school and they’ve done a really good job of going A new to online learning about to school again. Despite all the obstacles. I’m really impressed with them,” Teresa Robinson said.

Robinson also says they’re hoping to take a field trip this summer.

They also have a pool on campus which they can’t use at the moment, but they’re hoping that county health officials will ease restrictions and they can get back into the water.

She also says that what happens this summer is sort of a test run, a practice run at trying out some ideas and procedures that might be implemented in the fall.

