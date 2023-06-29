SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A South Bay mobile bakery is back in business just two weeks after its van was stolen and wrecked. The community pitched in to help get the duo get a new ride.

Rolling in a new white van, Juan Soto and Ernesto Botello were back out on the streets by the Santa Clara County Jail selling their pan dulces on Thursday.

“I’m feeling fantastic, honestly,” Botello said. “Like I feel so good being back over here. I kind of got, like, homesick. Although I live in Los Baños.”

Just two weeks ago, the duo got their van got stolen in Los Baños. It was later found emptied out and wrecked in a creek.

“We had a whole load of bread to go to work the next day and it was gone. They stole that too, and our equipment,” Soto said.

In just two weeks, the community stepped up to donate enough money for the duo to get a new van. Now, Zeledon’s Bakery on Wheels is back to selling their famous Mexican pastries in San Jose – just as they have done for the past 20 years.

“Well, it makes me feel really loved out here, you know, like I didn’t think all of you really cared about us like this. And it makes them feel real good,” Soto said.