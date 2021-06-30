San Jose mom confessed to strangling 7-year-old son: prosecutor

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A 35-year-San Jose mother on Wednesday was denied bail by a Nevada judge who was told by a prosecutor that the woman admitted strangling her 7-year-old son.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez made an initial court appearance by video after being arrested June 8 in Denver and transferred Monday to Nevada. Liam Husted’s body was found May 28 outside Las Vegas.

His body remained unidentified for over a week.

Rodriguez was arrested after a family friend recognized the boy’s image from news reports.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, a prosecutor said Rodriguez confessed to strangling her son and leaving him naked. Rodriguez’s only comment during the proceeding was to confirm her identity.

Rodriguez, 35, has been jailed in Denver since her arrest June 8.

Police in Las Vegas say they believe Rodriguez left San Jose with Liam in a car crammed full of their belongings several days before he was killed.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.