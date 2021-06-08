San Jose mother suspected of killing her 7-year-old son is still missing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Las Vegas spent over ten days trying to identify the body of a child, and that investigation led them to San Jose.

Liam Husted, age 7, was found dead near a highway. His mother, 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, is a suspect in the case and is nowhere to be found.

A family friend of Moreno Rodriguez helped lead investigators back to the Bay Area when she called San Jose police after seeing the composite of the previously unidentified boy in Vegas. She was confident it was Husted.

Vegas police then sent a detective to San Jose to gather clothing and items of the child. Over the weekend, a forensics team confirmed his identity.

Left: Samantha Moreno Rodriguez | Right: Liam Husted

There’s now a nationwide search for Moreno Rodriguez, but a motive for the murder is unclear. Police believe Moreno Rodriguez left San Jose with the boy on May 24. Two days later, they were confirmed to be in the Laguna Beach area and in Victorville, California.

Husted’s body was discovered on May 28 at the Mountain Springs Trailhead in Nevada. The following day, Moreno Rodriguez’s car was spotted driving on I-70 near Grand Junction, Colorado.

Police said she was last seen on May 31, checking herself in to a Denver-area hotel. Police now believe she is traveling alone and are asking nearby hotels to help in their search by checking their records.

The boy’s father is not considered a suspect, police said.

The general public is asked to keep an eye out for Moreno Rodriguez’s car as police have issued a warrant out for her arrest.

She has been seen driving a 2007 dark blue Dodge Caliber, license plate 6WLH211.

If you see Moreno Rodriguez or the car, call police immediately.