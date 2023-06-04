(KRON) — A motorcyclist died after a traffic collision Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 3:32 p.m. in the area of Golden Wheel Park Drive and Oakland Road.

Crews took the motorcyclist to the hospital where he died, SJPD said. Police expect traffic to be impacted in the area for “several” hours.

No other information was immediately available.

Earlier Sunday morning, one person died after a stabbing in San Jose in the area of the 1300 block of Shawn Drive. It happened around 3:45 a.m., according to police.

This story will be updated.