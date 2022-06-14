SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified two of the three people killed in a double murder and suicide carried out in an upscale San Jose apartment complex.

The coroner’s office told KRON4 on Tuesday that two of the people killed were Erica Pantoja and Marco Carral Duran. The third person’s identity will be released after his family is notified.

San Jose police said the triple shooting began as a “domestic dispute” between a husband and wife in a parking area for Crescent Village Circle apartments on June 12.

A security guard saw an altercation escalating between Pantoja and her husband in the parking area just before 1 a.m., according to investigators.

The husband shot the security guard when the guard attempted to intervene, according to police. The husband then shot his wife and shot himself, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

San Jose police did not immediately respond to KRON4’s inquiries asking whether Duran was the security guard or the killer. The couple’s six children were home inside one of the apartments at the time, according to investigators.

Someone called 911 at 1 a.m. reporting a shooting with multiple victims.

Pantoja, her husband, and the guard were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they determined that the husband died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Camarillo said.



There have been 16 homicides in San Jose this year.

