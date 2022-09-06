Jose Rosas’ mug shot was provided by the San Jose Police Department.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose murder suspect was identified by police on Tuesday after he was nabbed at the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

Jose Rosas, 36, of San Jose, is accused of shooting a man and woman on East William Street just before 10:30 p.m. on September 1. The woman died at the scene from gunshot injuries, and the man recovered at a hospital.

Rosas immediately attempted to flee to Mexico, according to the San Jose Police Department. Just nine hours after the homicide, California Highway Patrol officers found Rosas 100 yards north of the Mexico border crossing in San Ysidro, California.

Officers arrested Rosas at the border, transported him back to San Jose, and booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” SJPD wrote.

Rosas is being held behind bars with no bail and he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has not released the homicide victim’s name. Her death was San Jose’s 27th homicide of 2022.