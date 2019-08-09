Suspect taken into custody after standoff in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose neighborhood was evacuated and several roads were closed as police officers worked to negotiate with a suspect they said was inside a home, armed with a knife Friday afternoon.

Police said the ordeal began at 11:15 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a home on the 200 block of King Road regarding a restraining order violation call.

19-221-0420

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police said they took the man in custody and he will be booked into county jail on a restraining order violation and assault.

Before being booked, he will be treated at the hospital for self-inflicted injuries, according to police.

Police say the suspect, who has a restraining order against him, went inside a home where another man was earlier in the day.

The second man evacuated the home and called police, authorities say.

Once on scene, police discovered two men, including the suspect, were still inside the home.

Officers tried to approach the suspects, but they failed to follow officers’ orders, they say.

At 2:30 p.m., officers tried to enter the home.

As they approached the front door of the home, one of the men, armed with a knife, closed the door.

As of 4 p.m., officers were still working to negotiate with the suspect.

King Road in San Jose between McKee Road and E. St. James Street was closed while officers are on scene.