San Jose neighborhood shaken up after man shot, robbed in broad daylight

SAN JOSE (KRON) – An East San Jose neighborhood is rattled after a violent robbery happened in broad daylight.

The armed men caught on home surveillance camera are seen jumping out of a black car– pistols in hand– aimed at another man.

They shot the victim and stole his necklace.

“This happened right basically in my backyard basically and I’m worried,” Hobbie Cao said. “I’m scared.”

Cao says the victim is his friend who was just sitting in his car on the afternoon of Nov. 2.

The video, shared from a family member, shows the whole crime going down in the Silver Creek neighborhood.

“I’m just shocked that it was broad daylight. They shot a person in front of the house,” Cao said. “It happened right in my family’s neighborhood and just for a necklace?”

Cao said his friend was shot in his abdomen.

The video captured the victim running out of his car while clutching his stomach area and calling for help.

Cao said he’s now back home recovering.

“We do know right now that there’s still a bullet in his leg so it might have went through the abdomen into the leg,” Cao said. “However that bullet has not been taken out because the doctor said it may cause more nerve injury.”

Police later found the robbers’ black getaway car which turned out to be stolen.

But the three men are still on the run.

Cao said these crimes are becoming a disturbing trend in his community and others need to be aware.

“If you have a lot of cash on you and you’re wearing something expensive and they see it — they’ll go for it,” he said.