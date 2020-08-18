San Jose neighborhood still in the dark after outage Sunday night

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – As widespread rolling blackouts have made their way across the Bay Area, San Jose neighbors say they’re still dealing with outages from Sunday.

About 25 homes off Port Rowan Drive in the Los Paseos area of San Jose haven’t had power for more than 24 hours.

PG&E tells KRON4 the South Bay, specifically San Jose, is one of the areas most affected by the outages.

As for this outage here, they’re still looking into whether this is heat related or not.

As PG&E’s rolling black outs hit San Jose, one neighborhood’s power went out sooner than the rest.

24 hours later and still, they’re in the dark.

“It just went out and then we got a message oh the powers gone out and then we got the one saying we’re doing rolling blackouts but this is not a rolling,” Pam Biasotti said.

Instead, a constant black out for Pam Biasotti and her neighbors on Port Rowan Drive who say they haven’t had power since 5:30 Sunday night.

Biasotti says she received a message from PG&E that crews would be coming out but still, no one has shown up.

“We got a message saying the power’s out for 25 homes and crews will come out sometime tonight and then nobody came out. We haven’t had any other messages as to what’s going on,” Biasotti said.

Michael Ball lives in one of the 25 homes affected.

“I get so annoyed with PG&E with their excuses and incompetence, that it’s absolutely frustrating,” Ball said.

While these neighbors wait for power to be restored, folks about 3.5 miles down the road at Crosslees Drive and Pebbletree Way went almost a full weekend without any power.

For them, power went out Friday night and was later restored Sunday night.

PG&E says a failed underground transformer caused the outage.

Now, yet again, the neighborhood is preparing for another black out.

“Now we’re just trying to anticipate if the power does go out again, where our kids will do school because we need internet for them to participate in their school classes. Also, I work from home,” one mom said.

But this time it should only last a few hours.

Both neighborhoods have had very similar experiences, so it may be an issue with a transformer or something within PG&E’s system.

We’re still waiting for more information on what caused this outage but neighbors here are preparing for the worst – hoping for the best.

