San Jose neighborhood targeted in series of car burglaries

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Shattered glass was being swept up off Grace Avenue in San Jose Monday after a slew of cars were broken into overnight.

Neighbors like Mandy Whitstone say though the burglars didn’t get much, but that they were pretty brazen.

“That light is very bright, so the two that were in that driveway over there, right underneath it. Surprising,” she said.

Zoe Weitzman who lives across the street actually caught the burglars in her driveway just before 1 a.m. and sprang into action

“I opened my shades and I see two people in my driveway and I saw a girl breaking into another car right here, so I banged on the window,” Weitzman said.

She told San Jose police it was two girls and a boy who jumped into a getaway car and sped off.

Her dad then ran to alert their neighbors.

“it was a little bit surprising because, you know, we don’t think it’s gonna happen,” she said.

“While we were out here we heard alarms going off around the neighborhood so we think they were continuing,” Stan Weitzman said.

He’s not wrong.

Another handful of broken car windows were found just a few blocks away on Stokes Avenue.

“It’s kind of scary cause, you know, you hear about things happening in the area but it really hasn’t happened directly here, so I’ve been a little bit on edge about it happening here and it really did,” said Dawn Cembellin, who had her car broken into.

The close knit neighbors say this is a prime example of how they all look out for one another and will continue to do so.

“On this block we all know each other,” Stan Weitzman said. “We know everybody on the block so we’ll try to figure it out what the next steps are, but we certainly don’t want a repeat,”

KRON4 reached out to San Jose police to see if they were investigating both sets of break-ins together.

They did not respond.

The neighbors who don’t have Ring doorbell cameras say they plan to get them.

