SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Power is finally back on at a Watermark at Almaden, a senior living and memory care center in San Jose where residents were in the dark all weekend.

The power came back around 6:30 p.m. Monday after being out for two days. The facility sent KRON4 a statement saying that during the outage, its staff checked on residents every hour, passed out hot meals, and did much more to keep everyone warm.

Outside Watermark at Almaden on Monday, crews installed a diesel generator to get the electricity back on. While inside the facility, residents tried to stay warm with blankets.

That wasn’t enough for Julie Wong, who came to pick up her mother.

“Today her apartment was warmer, yesterday it was not. Obviously, it gets too cold at night to sleep there. They said they have lots of blankets, but not what you want to hear,” she said. Wong added that the staff was “very helpful.”

The power went out late Saturday evening. Pacific Gas & Electric officials say crews responded immediately but they couldn’t make the repairs because the “bus duct” was damaged.

A bus duct is often used by commercial or industrial organizations as an alternative way to conduct electricity. That equipment is owned by Watermark. PG&E crews instead cut the transformers so the facility can safely make the repairs.

The generator is only a temporary fix. An electrician will have to get the bus duct fixed and certified by the city before PG&E can connect the power up.