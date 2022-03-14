SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One San Jose official is introducing an “accountability in government” proposal that would reveal the progress the City has made on key issues before politicians and department heads earn future raises.

“People are working harder than ever to make ends meet,” said Councilmember Mahan.

“The least our government can do is hold top officials accountable for results.”

On Monday, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan is calling upon the City Council to evaluate his plan to hold elected officials and top department heads accountable for results on key priorities like homelessness, crime, and dirty streets.

The Mahan Accountability Proposal would end automatic raises for politicians and department heads and require top officials to make progress on key problems before earning future raises.

“You don’t get a raise at work if you don’t make progress. Neither should politicians and top department heads,” said Mahan, a candidate for Mayor.

According to the proposal — it would lay out key performance metrics for each of the six priorities outlined in the Mayor’s 2022 Budget Message and establish clear benchmarks like lower crime rates, fewer people living on our streets and cleaner streets, and hold top officials accountable to meeting those goals.

Mahan pointed out that this type of accountability proposal is nearly universal in most businesses and non-profit organizations and is not unique to local government.

“A few years ago, we passed a law that required California legislators to pass a budget on time or forfeit their paychecks for every day they could not accomplish this key goal. Since then, every budget has been on time,” said Mahan.

“It is just common sense that if we want our government to work better, we need to stop rewarding failure,” said Mahan.