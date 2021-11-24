San Jose officials pledge strong response to string of retail thefts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – South Bay officials have outlined their plan to tackle the growing number of retail thefts threatening to disrupt holiday shopping.

Officials pledge a strong response to the rash of retail thefts plaguing the Bay Area.

“Investigators from all over the Bay Area and all over the state have already begun to uncover much of who is behind these crimes, how they’re operating, and how to arrest them,” said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

The extra security comes amid two more thefts at the Macy’s stores at both Oakridge and Valley Fair in San Jose.

19-year-old Dwayne Huntley, of Hayward, and 22-year-old Raheem Lewis of Antioch are accused of stealing $4,000 worth of perfume and cologne.

Mall security suspects the pair was part of the crew whose plot to rob Valley Fair was foiled on Sunday.

“This behavior, these activities are not welcome in our city. We will continue to be at the malls. We will continue to be watching, and we will respond,” said police Sergeant Christian Camarillo.

Calling on the city council to fund crime-fighting strategies like license-plate reading technology was mayor Sam Liccardo.

Despite some evidence that some of the lawbreakers are armed, officials said it’s safe to go shopping.

“My family and I will be shopping this weekend because I know that our police departments are ready. The store’s security and our malls are ready,” said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

The City Council is set to consider the crime-fighting funding package next week.