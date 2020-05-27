San Jose opens 5 cooling centers during extreme heat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In parts of the Bay Area, temperatures are forecasted to reach the triple-digits through the week.

The Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Department in San Jose is opening five cooling centers to help residents manage the heat.

The cooling centers will be open through Thursday, May 28.

Tuesday, May 26: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 28: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Capacity will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guidelines for Cooling Centers

Maintain physical distance of 6-feet

Wear a face mask

Stay home if you are sick

Health screening will be performed for safety — This includes visitors temperature being taken, in addition to being asked questions about health.

Locations

Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose 95116

Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave., San Jose 95124

Seven Trees Community Center: 3590 Cas Dr., San Jose 95111

Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose 95116

Cypress Community Center: 403 Cypress Ave., San Jose 95117

