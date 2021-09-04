San Jose opens new safe parking site for homeless residents living in RVs

San Jose is opening a new parking site for homeless residents living in recreational vehicles, the city announced this week.

According to a memo by City Manager Rosalynn Hughey, the idea for the site was created when a private property owner contacted the city about a community of unsheltered residents living on their property along

Component Drive in North San Jose. The new parking site at 71 Vista Montana will offer safe parking, security, sanitation and other services to up to 20 people living in RVs.

HomeFirst, a Santa Clara County-based nonprofit providing services and shelter for homeless individuals, is providing temporary shelter services and case management for the individuals being relocated. It is also helping individuals with working RVs or passenger vehicles relocate to the new site.

Currently, the city plans to keep the site open for nine months starting next Tuesday — a plan estimated to cost between $400,000 and $500,000 — but may alter their timeline based on the residents.

Funding for the site will be provided through the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

After nine months, the city hopes to transition toward longer-term and larger-scale parking sites.

