San Jose opens two overnight warming centers to assist homeless during winter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose’s Department of Housing has opened two overnight warming locations (OWLs) to assist the city’s unhoused find a warm place to stay during the cold winter season.

The city will open one center at the Evergreen Branch Library located at 2635 Aborn Road, from 8 p.m.to 7 a.m.

A second center at the Leininger Community Center, located at 1300 Senter Road, open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The warming locations will be operated by HomeFirst.

The city said the warming center at the Evergreen Branch Library will have drop-in participation available from Friday evening through Sunday only.

After Sunday, only referrals will be considered.

In coordination with the County of Santa Clara’s Office of Supportive Housing, the Housing Department will add up to 60 seasonal beds to the region’s cold weather shelter program.

The County will provide 155 additional beds.

Both warming centers will remain open until April 30.

Individuals seeking referrals to the OWLs may call Santa Clara County’s shelter hotline a 408-975-2695 or at 408-385-2400 — or by email OWL@sanjoseca.gov.