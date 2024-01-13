(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is requesting community assistance in finding a 31-year-old woman who is a victim of kidnapping.

The victim’s name is Acela Pineda Silva.

According to SRPD, a kidnapping occurred in the area of North 5th Street and St. John Street at approximately 2 a.m. this morning. Several unknown suspects stole a vehicle where the Silva was a passenger. Silva did not leave willingly. The vehicle was located, but one of the suspects and the victim are still unaccounted for.

Silva is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic woman. Silva is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Silva has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black skirt.

The outstanding suspect in this event is described as a dark-skinned adult male, approximately 40 years old, and 5 feet 5 inches with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing dark pants and possibly a Raiders jacket.

SJPD has staffed a dedicated phone line for any tips that could help us locate Silva. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact (408)-537-1522.