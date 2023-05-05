(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department will be deploying additional resources this weekend for Cinco de Mayo and to respond to sideshow activity, police said. San Jose typically draws large crowds of people for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. While police say most of those who come to celebrate are “law abiding,” the celebration has also attracted individuals responsible for “various crimes, including vandalism, and sideshows.”

SJPD will be deploying additional personnel and resources this weekend and advises residents living in the Downtown area and the King Road corridor to expect vehicular and traffic delays. Police are also recommending that residents find alternate routes if possible.

Unplanned traffic diversions may be activated in other areas where congestion occurs, police also said. “Officers may utilize traffic diversions to reduce gridlock along major arterial roadways, and freeway exits that normally feed into congested areas,” police said.

These diversions are intended to facilitate the flow of traffic and “reduce the likelihood of disturbances which can escalate into violence,” police added.

The department will also be deploying additional resources to combat sideshows, which have been a problem in past Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Drivers participating in sideshows can receive $3,000-$4,000 fines and 30-day vehicle impounds. Sideshow spectators can also be subject to fines of up to $1,000 and be issued citations or arrested.

“Do not participate in these dangerous sideshows; it’s just not worth it,” police said.