(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is deploying extra overtime-based Organized Retail Theft patrols at shopping centers and malls, the department announced Thursday. Daily high visibility patrols will be conducted daily by one sergeant and three officers, SJPD said.

Patrols will be conducted six hours a day during the evening hours, four days a week, on an ongoing basis, SJPD said. Schedules for these extra patrols will change based on factors that include holiday crime trends, holiday shopping and department needs, police said.

Funding for these patrols comes from an $8.4 million grant SJPD received from the California Board of State Community Corrections. That grant also provided funding for the Organized Retail Theft Detail and additional Automated License Plate Reader cameras.

Reported retail theft crimes in San Jose saw a 25% increase from 2021 to 2022, rising from 4,610 to 5,756, SJPD said.