(BCN) — San Jose detectives are investigating a shooting near the Capitol Flea Market on Tuesday as a homicide, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Monterey Highway around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said on social media Wednesday.

Police said officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the area.

This is the 27th homicide case in San Jose this year, police said.

