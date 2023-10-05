(KRON) – The San Jose Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on a creek trail on Tuesday involving an unidentified suspect.

San Jose officers were alerted of a stabbing on the night of Oct. 3 at the Penitencia Creek Trail. According to San Jose officers located an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was walking the trail when an unidentified male attacked him from the rear and then fled the scene, according to the police investigation. The suspect utilized a knife or a sharp-edged implement during the assault.

The police have not discovered the motivation for this crime.

SJPD will be increasing foot patrols area in the Penitencia Creek Trail area, as well as conducting regular patrol checks in the nearby vicinity.

This is an ongoing investigation and Assaults Unit Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with any information about this incident or similar incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindenberg #4673 of the SJPD Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.