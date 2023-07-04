(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old missing person who is at-risk, the department tweeted. Grady Ross was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday leaving a residence in the 190 block of Herlong Avenue.

Ross is 83 years old, 5 foot 11 inches in height and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. SJPD asks that anyone who sees Ross call 911.

A photo accompanying the SJPD tweet has a picture of Ross along with a silver 2000 Mercedes-Benz he was assumedly driving when he disappeared.

“Let’s get him home for Independence Day,” SJPD tweeted. “Thank you all for the help.”