(KRON) — A San Jose police chase that ended with a major collision on Capitol Expressway was initially trigger Monday when an officer was attacked with a box cutter, investigators said. Two suspects were arrested in the incident, the San Jose Police Department said. Officers responded around 5:43 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Story Road on a report of someone brandishing a gun at a store clerk.

The suspect left the store with stolen merchandise prior to the police arriving. Officers located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description, police said. A man and a woman were inside.

Police initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Clayton Road and Harvest Drive. The suspect refused to comply during the traffic stop. He got out of the vehicle and assaulted the officer with the box cutter, causing non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect then got back in the vehicle driven by the woman and they took off. Officers attempted another traffic stop but the driver ignored the police lights and sirens. A pursuit then ensued, which ended when the suspect vehicle failed to stop at a red light at Story and Capitol Expressway, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

All involved parties sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Both suspects got out of the vehicle after the crash and attempted to flee on foot. Officers pursued the suspects on foot and the suspects were taken into custody. Officers searched the suspects and found a replica firearm and the box cutter believed to have been used to attack the officer.

Both suspects were booked into Santa Clara Main Jail on multiple felony charges.

Police said the two suspects will be identified in the coming days.