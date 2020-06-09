San Jose PD updates guidelines on handling crowds, protests

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Officials on Monday announced a change to the San Jose Police Department’s guidelines on how to handle crowd control and protests in the future.

The updated guidelines comes amid recent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“San Jose was not unique last weekend in facing an unprecedented number of violent individuals surrounded by peaceful protesters,” San Jose’s police chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement. “This is a dynamic that has not occurred in San Jose in more than 30 years, and it necessitates updating our training and tactics in crowd control and a need for deeper engagement with our community on these issues.”

The guidelines include the following:

Requiring a duty to report

A department-wide order has been issued detailing how an officer should intercede if a situation arises in which another officer employs force “that is clearly beyond that which is necessary.”

“We must ensure what happened in Minneapolis never happens in San Jose,” the police chief said.

Prohibiting chokeholds

San Jose PD is updating its policy language to “clearly and expressly prohibit chokeholds using any body part to apply pressure to the neck including the knee.”

Current department policy prohibits the use of chokeholds as a control technique “to overcome resistance regardless of what the person is choked with.”

Crowd control training

Police officers will undergo a series of trainings that will include classes on how to facilitate peaceful protests and media access during unlawful assemblies and curfews, as well as crowd control exercises with updated tactics.

The department will also review its current devices and equipment to make sure it is using only the safest options available.

Projectile impact weapon policy change

Effective immediately, “projectile impact weapons” such as rubber bullets will only be used “in situations where a person is actively attacking an officer or another person when an armed agitator poses a threat to officers or other peaceful protesters,” according to officials.

Community engagement

The department will look for ways to collaborate with the community with de-escalation in crowd control situations and will facilitate that feedback.

