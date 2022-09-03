SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after an overnight traffic collision on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened around 3:33 a.m. near Hellyer Avenue and Ridgebrook Way where the pedestrian died. The incident began when a man was driving a 2007 Toyota sedan eastbound on Hellyer Avenue where it crashed into three parked cars, according to the release.

The driver exited his car and was walking on the street near the collision. Then, a 2000 Dodge truck, driven by an adult male, struck the driver of the Toyota who was now a pedestrian.

The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the Dodge truck showed signs of intoxication. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

San Jose police said this is the city’s 44th fatal collision and 46th traffic death of 2022. This also marks the 24th pedestrian fatality of the year.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

You can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. San Jose police said if the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.