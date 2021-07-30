San Jose pedestrian fatally struck in Thursday night accident

SAN JOSE (BCN/ KRON) – Police in San Jose responded Thursday night to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision occurred at 9:04 p.m. in the area of San Jose Avenue and Monterey Road, according to police.

Police said an adult male was crossing Monterey Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Honda Civic.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

This was San Jose’s 32nd fatal collision and the 33rd victim of 2021, and the 13th fatal pedestrian collision of 2021.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.