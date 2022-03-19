SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A pedestrian who was critically injured in a traffic collision on March 2 in San Jose died Thursday, police said.

On March 2 at 5:34 a.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the area of Alum Rock Avenue and Interstate Highway 680 on a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling west on Alum Rock Avenue entering the northbound Interstate Highway 680 onramp when the vehicle struck a woman who was crossing the onramp in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening, though she was stabilized, police said.

Police said the victim ultimately died as a result of her injuries on Thursday. The death marks the 21st fatal collision and 12th pedestrian death in San Jose in 2022.