(KRON) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after a collision involving a vehicle in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood, police said.

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a man and a vehicle at Willow Street and Meridian Avenue. Authorities responded to the crash at 6:21 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

This incident marks the city’s 22nd pedestrian death and 37th fatal traffic collision of 2023.

People are advised to avoid the area as traffic will be impacted for several hours during the investigation.