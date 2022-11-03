SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose physical therapist was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting one of his 16-year-old clients.

Leonard Cheng, 45, of San Jose, was booked into jail Tuesday on three counts of sexual assault of a minor.

Cheng worked as a physical therapist for the California Children’s Services in Santa Clara County.

Leonard Cheng (Mugshot courtesy San Jose Police Department)

“The survivor was receiving physical therapy treatments from the suspect due to a medical condition. On more than one occasion, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with the survivor,” San Jose Police Department Sgt. Christian Camarillo wrote.

Due to the fact that Cheng worked with other minors at the time of the reported offenses, the San José Police Department is seeking any other possible victims.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Cheng is urged to contact Detective McCaughin #4462 or Detective Sergeant Ruybal #3719 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 4462@sanjoseca.gov and or 3719@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 277-4102.