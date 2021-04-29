San Jose planning commission approves Google’s new project

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Google is one step closer to building a village in San Jose.

The city’s planning commission agreed Wednesday night on the company’s proposed new 80-acre campus.

In the video above, you can see renderings from Google on the proposed Downtown West development.

The company plans to use and develop the area west of Highway- 87 in San Jose.

The project includes 200 million dollars to help jumpstart the local economy.

This plan includes 4,000 housing units, 15 acres of open space, 7-point-three million square feet of office space and room for small businesses and restaurants.

Google is also providing grants for programs that can help San Jose residents get on a career track for secure good-paying jobs.

The project is not a reality just yet.

There will be a final hearing before the city council scheduled for May 25th.