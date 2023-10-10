(BCN) — A 27-year-old San Carlos man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in San Jose back in July, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 4:06 a.m. on July 2 in the 400 block of Queens Lane, where officers responded and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office as 19-year-old Ramiro Fierros.

Investigators eventually identified Carlos Fuentes as the suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest and to search a home in Santa Clara allegedly related to the case, according to San Jose police.

On Oct. 3, Fuentes was arrested in San Jose and the search warrant at the Santa Clara home revealed a loaded firearm and narcotics for sale, police said.

Fuentes was booked into county jail on suspicion of the homicide, San Jose’s 19th in 2023.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jize via email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or by calling (408) 277-5283.

